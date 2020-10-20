

Christina Holmes, 51, of Brawley passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from Cancer. She was born on January 19, 1969 in Brawley. Christina worked as a Housekeeper and Caregiver. Christina was preceded in death by her father, Loren Holmes; paternal great-grandmother, Maggie Hare; paternal grandmother, Gladys Thomas; maternal grandfather, Earl Zumwalt and maternal grandmother, Virginia Madril. She is survived by her children, Reina Ayon of Tucson, AZ, Francisca Catlin of San Diego, CA, Serenity Bula of Calipatria, CA and Lawrence Domenzain of San Bernardino, CA; siblings, Denise Doney of Montana, Sunshine Zumwalt of Montana. Ian Holmes of Arizona and Aaron Holmes of California; grandchildren, Elias, Zachary, Trenton, Zaileen, Bryden and Jayden; many loved ones, including uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 8 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. The family suggests memorials to: Francisca Catlin 339 Alta Lane El Cajon, CA. 92021



