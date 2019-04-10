Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Ryerson Hall (Desert Trails RV Park 225 Wake Ave View Map Resources More Obituaries for CHRISTINE GALARZA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CHRISTINE ASCENCIO GALARZA

On March 17 th , 2019, Christine Ascencio Galarza, 68 years old, of El Centro, CA took her last Earthly breath after a heroic battle with cancer. She was more commonly known as Teacher Christine from Childrens Garden Montessori School or the forever smiling, sample lady at Costco. She was born on October 8 th , 1950 in Pomona, CA to Ezequiel and Helen Ascencio. A graduate of Santa Clara High School and West Valley Collegeshe was passionate about early childhood education. Forty years of her life were dedicated to molding and impacting young minds. Thirty years ago, she was a pioneer in bringing the Montessori method to the Imperial Valley. In retirement, you could always find her at Costco handing out samples and spreading her infectious smile. On her days off, she enjoyed watching HGTV, Lifetime and Hallmark channels. But her real thrill-seeking adventures were in the realm of bargain shopping. Nothing made her smile more than seeing a clearance signluckily, shes passed down this hobby to the next generations. An avid music lover, you could always find her dancing to her favorite tunes or rocking out in the car. She was an integral part of Beatlesmania, even winning box seat tickets at 13 years old to see them at the Hollywood Bowl. In later years, she would sneak backstage to meet James Brown. She was known for her amazing dancing skills, no one could do the mashed potato dance like her. No matter the event, whether it be a formal one or the clearance aisle at the 99 cent store, she was always busting a move. Her most joyful moments were spent with her grandkids. The world will not be the same without hera beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, teacher, friend or smiling stranger. She will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Helen Ascencio of Santa Clara; brothers Ezequiel (Michelle) Ascencio of Tracy, CA and Jack (Sandy) Ascencio of Sunnyvale, CA; her daughter, Tanya (Tom) Murdy of Newburyport, MA; sons, Hector Galarza of El Centro, CA, Ezequiel (Sandra) Galarza of Imperial, CA and Sinecio (Yvonne) Galarza of Katy, TX; 5 grandchildren: Mia (13), Allyssa (11), Jackson (5), Bronson (1) and Saira (9 months). She had a zest for life regardless of what lemons life had given herforever drinking lemonade. Cheers! On Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2pm, a Celebration of Life will be held in El Centro, CA at Ryerson Hall (Desert Trails RV Park, 225 Wake Ave). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christine Galarza Funeral and Memorial Tribute on gofundme.com.