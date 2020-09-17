

Chris was born in El Centro, CA to Carol and Sammy Nero. He grew up in El Centro and attended McCabe School and Central Union High School. Chris loved sports, while at McCabe he played basketball; at Central he played football and basketball. During his youth he, also, played baseball at Sunbeam Little League. His passion for baseball led him to coaching young boys with El Centro Little League and then with Sunbeam Little League. Chris retired from coaching and was elected president of Sunbeam Little League for several years. On Sundays, Chris would watch with his family, the San Diego Chargers. He was a diehard Charger fan and followed them to Los Angeles. On March 16, 2002, Chris married Maria Robles. They had two beautiful daughters, Abigail and Natalia and a step son Isaias. His girls were the loves of his life, he adored them. Chris was preceded in death by his grandmother, Frances Mitosinka; his grandparents, Barbara and Sam Nero and his stepfather, Richard Strickland. He is survived by his wife, Maria; his children, Abigail, Natalia and Isaias; his mother, Carol Strickland and his grandfather, Stanley Mitosinka. A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in El Cento, CA.



