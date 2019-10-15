Home

CINTO ALEXANDER ABATTI Sr.


1931 - 2019
CINTO ALEXANDER ABATTI Sr. Obituary
Alex Abatti, Sr. age 88, passed away September 21, 2019 at the Delta South Nursing Facility in Sikeston, Missouri. He was born September 18, 1931 in the Imperial Valley, CA. He served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955 and held the rank for a Specialists Third Class. He had a great love for his country and especially for the 40th President, Ronald Reagan. Alex served as an advisor to the Secretary of Agriculture during the Reagan Administration. Alex was a well known farmer and community leader in the Imperial Valley, CA before settling in Scott County, Missouri. He later purchased property east of Miner, MO and built the Town & Country RV Park, and continued to farm his land behind the Park. Alex is survived by his children, Antonette Abatti, Andrea Coelho, Susan Coelho, and Alice Abatti, Alex Abatti, Jr. and Freddi Abatti; seventeen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and his two sisters and one brother. In addition to his parents, Alex was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jessica Coelho; two brothers, Tony and Joe Abatti. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 15, 2019
