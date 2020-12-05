

Clara Daugherty, 100, passed away on November 11, 2020. Clara was born on September 30, 1920 in Marshfield, Missouri to Robert E. and Maudie Bloomer. Clara graduated from St. Joseph's Nursing School in Phoenix, AZ in 1940. Clara proudly served in the United States Army Nursing Corps 1942-1944 She was a very proud Veteran in her later life and it was a poetic ending that she passed away on Veterans Day. On March 21, 1943 she married Patrick W. Daugherty and together they had five children. Clara is survived by her children Ann, Patrick (Ginger), Tim (Allison), Michael (Wendy), and Marney (Rory); 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; her sister Ovela Kelly, and numerous nieces and nephews. Clara was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Brawley for 70+ years. Clara was proud of her Catholic faith and prayed the Rosary on a daily basis. Clara will be remembered for her many years of service at the Pioneers Memorial Hospital OB department. Upon retirement from nursing, Clara became an avid golfer and was a playing member at the Del Rio Country Club for many years until her failing eyesight forced her to give up the sport. She was also a volunteer at the Brawley Public Library and a lively member of Jack's Girls, a local coffee club that met every morning for coffee and the latest Brawley happenings. Clara was known for being a friend and confidant to all. She was always ready to listen and there was never a problem too big or too small. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Heart & Hand for the excellent care, meals, and love they extended to Clara, especially Jennifer, Patty, Diana, and Carmen. Heart & Hand, you were her second family when we couldn't be there, most importantly during the Covid 19 pandemic. Clara enjoyed a good joke, a good laugh, and especially loved Irish proverbs. In her kitchen, a plaque read, "May your glass be ever full. May the roof over your head be always strong. And may you be in heaven half an hour before the devil knows you're dead." (Irish Blessing) This was the banter and joyfulness of our beloved Mother, Clara Daugherty. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be conducted.



