

Clara Delgado, 93, Wife, Mom and Grandma passed away with peace, grace and dignity at home with family. Clara was born to a large family of 14 and was the last of her family members to meet our Lord. She married her beloved Jose, and they were married for 70 years. Clara raised her family with traditional values of love and faith. She prayed the Rosary daily for family, friends and those in need. To the end, she was Faithful to our Lord Jesus Christ. Clara made the word Family have true meaning and was the definition of Mother. She practiced love, patience, and kindness while instilling independence in her children. She was the rock of the family, never judgmental and always accepting of people as they were. Clara will be forever remembered, as she was special too many people for precious reasons. Her memories will be kept in our hearts forever. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Delgado; son, Jesus Delgado and daughter, Elva Reyes. Clara is survived by her sons, Richard (Sally), Joe (Virginia) and Harvey Delgado; daughters, Lupe (Robert) Hamilton and Amanda (Charles) Mobley; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 6 great-greatgrandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27,2019 from 8 a.m. with Rosary at 9 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church 402 So. Imperial Ave. Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Ed Horning. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.