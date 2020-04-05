|
|
Clark Sarchet, 77, of Port Orchard, Washington passed away due to heart failure, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Clark was born on October 27, 1942 in Oakland, CA. He married Grechen Denise Sarchet on January 28, 1965 in Whittier, CA. He graduated from Whittier High School, Whittier, California and attended the University of Washington(NROTC), Seattle, Washington. He graduated from San Diego State University, San Diego, California. My dad was a great father, loving husband, friend to many, and a believer in Christ. Everyone who knew him, loved him. My wife called him Santa Claus, not just because he looked like him, but because of the joy everyone felt when he was around. Our family, and the world, is less with his passing, but we are glad he is with the lord and his suffering on this earth has ended. He had many jobs in his life, but they were only what he did, they were nothing about who he was. In his early adult life after graduating from SDSU, he worked for the Naval Audit Service, Pacific and then was a certified public accountant at Touche Ross in Escondido. He briefly lived in the valley in 1968. In late 1968 to early 1969 he moved back to Escondido and he went to work with his good friend Joe Colton at the accounting firm Colton and Company. He moved on to a better paying job after a few years and went to work at Palomar Memorial Hospital as a hospital administrator. After this he tried his luck as a freelance writer. It did not go so well and they had to sell the house he bought while working for the Hospital. After moving to Rancho Bernardo he went back to working for Colton and Company. This job brought him back to the valley in the 1977 when Joe Colton partnered with Calderon and Hahn. In 1980 he went to work at Magco in Holtville as their finance manager. It was at this job that he taught himself Spanish to better communicate with the field workers. When he decided to move on from Magco he went back to public accounting. He went to work for the firm Calderon, Hahn, and Osborne in El Centro. Eventually the tax seasons got to be too rough on him and he worked freelance for a short time trying to find a good fit personality-wise in a new boss. This ultimately led to him working for Neuman Seed Co. and its many future iterations. When the company GSN, one of said iterations, was going to be sold by their French ownership Clark and Nassif Burkhuch decided to form Golden Valley Seed to try to save the jobs of the companies workers. When Clark felt the company could not afford to keep paying him full time, he switched to part time and went to work as the Finance Manager of Rogers and Rogers Nissan as well. He retired from these jobs in the early 2010s and moved north to the Seattle area to be close to his son Charlie. He was preceded in death by his father, EarlSarchet and mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Sarchet. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Gretchen Denise Sarchet of Port Orchard, WA; sons, Charles Joseph of Bremerton, WA and Kevin Andrew Sarchet of Imperial, CA and sister, Teryn Smith of Boerne, TX. There will be no services held at this time.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 5, 2020