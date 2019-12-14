|
|
Claro was known by most as Richard. He served in construction at the World Headquarters of Jehovahs Witnesses, in Brooklyn, NY from 1969-1972. Shortly there after he met the love of his life, Maria Ernestina. And married her less than a year later on June 2, 1973. He retired in December of 2005 after 17 years of service with the City of El Centro as the Building Inspector. He was preceded in death by his parents Claro Arellano and Lupe Licudine. He is survived by his Sweetheart of 46 1/2 years Maria Ernestina Licudine; Boy Richard Timothy Licudine of San Diego; Little Sweetheart Mayling Licudine; son-in-law Ricardo Magdaleno; 4 gorgeous grand daughters Madeleine, Caroline, and the Twins Fidela and Annette all of Imperial CA, brothers Robert of Las Vegas, NV, Edward of National City, Fred and Gerold both of Spring TX; sisters Aurora of Modesto, Lupe of Brandon MS, Cecilia of Alexandria VA, and Lourdes of Chula Vista. Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses on 436 Adams Ave, El Centro CA 92243 on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 14, 2019