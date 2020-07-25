

Claude Negrete Cardenas Jr., 87, of El Centro, CA passed away from complications due to COVID-19, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Claude was born on July 10, 1932 in El Centro, CA. Claude worked as a truck driver for 20 years and then went on to work as an assistant cook at Bell Gardens Convalescent Center for 25 years. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Negrete Cardenas. He is survived by daughter Sylvia M. Quines and husband Nash of El Centro, CA; son Claude Cardenas III and wife Teresa of Patterson, CA; son Sammy Cardenas and wife Carol of Woodland Hills, CA; grandson Nash David Quines and wife Evey; great-grandchildren Isabelle and Joaquin; grandchildren Nick Thomas Quines, Claude Cardenas IV, Armando Cardenas, Samantha Cardenas and Corina Cardenas; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Burial service was held on July 20, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.



