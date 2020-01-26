|
Cleotilde "Quiol" Avila Mendez, age 90 of Holtville, formerly of Mexicali passed away on January 2, 2020 in her daughters home. She was born to the late Porfirio Mendez and Emma Esperansa on November 3, 1929 in Mexicali, B.C. Mexico "Ejido Conpuertas". Her parents originated from La Paz, B.C, where they met and were married in Mexicali. They had 10 children. Cleotilde being the oldest was responsible for helping out in her parents ranch and with her siblings. She spoke fondly of how she enjoyed milking cows and herding the cattle for grazing. She was a self taught mechanic, and learned how to drive just by observing her father. She enjoyed knitting and helping neighbors fix their cars. On February 17, 1949, she marred her late husband Juan, whom she met at at dance in "Ejido Conpuertas" Mexicali. They had 5 children. She was the matriarch of her family. And although she was very busy, her biggest joy was being able to take care of her grandchildren and spoil them. Her home was always warm and inviting, not only to her family but to her friends. She had a way of making you feel special, and always had cookies for all who visited her. Her friends and neighbors remember her using a stern voice when giving advice, but a warm smile. Cleotilde was preceded in death by her parents, Porfirio and Emma Mendez; her husband, Juan Avila; daughter, Maria Antonia; grandson, Carlos Avila; great-grandson, Juan Carlos Siqueiros; daughter-in-law, Silvia Avila; brothers, Felipe, Porfirio, and Refugio; sisters, Teresa, Angela and Antonia. She is survived by her children, Francisco Avila, Delfina and Fidel Reyes, Santiago and Norma Avila and Gabriel and Isabel Avila; her 3 brothers, Santos, Refugio and Alejandro Mendez; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; a number of loving relatives, close friends, and many others who considered her life a grandmother and called her "Nana Quiol". Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6 to 9 pm with rosary at 7 pm at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Holtville, CA. Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10 am, officiated by Father Jose Alfredo Moreno in St. Josephs Catholic Church in Holtville, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 26, 2020