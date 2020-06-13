Memorial service for Clifford Harold Goodwin, 88, Weatherford, OK will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at The Chapel of Lockstone Funeral Home. Cliff was born April 24, 1932 to Warren and Mabel (Thomson) Goodwin in Foss, OK. Clifford passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home in Weatherford, OK with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Daisy, of 67 years; four daughters, Donna Goodwin of Mustang, OK Deborah Schaffer of Burns Flat, OK, DeeAnna and Finegold of San Diego, CA and Doris Munguia of Calexico, CA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



