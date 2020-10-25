Clifford Ingle, 73, passed away peacefully and began his journey to heaven on the morning of August 31, 2020. Cliff was born and raised in El Centro, graduated from Central Union High School and had lived in the Coachella Valley for more than 30 years. He was the youngest of three children to Van D. and Karye Clifford was preceded in death by his brother, Daryl. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Vickie, and will be forever remembered as a loving father to Christopher and Paul (Taryn) and a doting grandfather to Brandon, Rebekah and Benjamin. He is also survived by brother Jerry and sisters-in-law, Jacquie and Linda Ingle; parents-in-law, Robert and Joe Nell Darr; sisters-in- law, Kathie Gallinetti, Robin Fields and Lisa Gallinat; brothers-in-law, Rodney and Tony Darr; numerous nieces, nephews, countless friends and the congregation from his church. A financial controller most of his life, Clifford was a Dodger fan since childhood and loved nothing more than visiting and relaxing on his beloved island of Kauai, Hawaii. He will be remembered for his kind heart, love of reading books, silly jokes and the laughter and light he brought to everyone's lives. A remembrance of Cliffords life will be held at Shadow Rock Church in La Quinta, CA on Sunday, November 1st at 11 a.m.



