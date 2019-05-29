

Clyde E. Shields, 88, passed away peacefully May 20, 2019, surrounded by Family. Clyde was born to Isabel and Clyde Emerson Shields on July 31, 1930, in San Diego, California. He spent his formative years in Yuma, AZ, where his father helped design the irrigation system for the area. Clyde never forgot the many hours spent with his father, surveying the burning desert sands. His first experiences in the Imperial Valley were summers in Westmorland with his grandparents, and later, two full years at Westmorland Grammar School. He began high school at Brawley Union High School, and continued his education at Yuma High School, playing for both the varsity baseball, and football teams. Clyde graduated with an Agricultural Engineering Degree in 1954 from the University of Arizona. Clyde was married to Jo (Troeger) for 64 years. They left for Japan shortly after their wedding, where Clyde served for 2 years in the US Air Force. Afterward, he and Jo settled in Brawley for the rest of their lives, raising four children. As a father, Clyde loved participating in Little League, initially as an umpire, and later managing teams with his sons playing. He spent many evenings and weekends supporting his children in preparation for and participation in horse shows. He taught entomology for Westmorland 4-H while his children were in the club. Clyde worked as an Entomologist for Stoker Company and Clyde Shields Entomological Service. Professionally, Clyde was a leader in agricultural entomology. After receiving one of the first Pest Control Advisor licenses issued by the State of California in 1971, Clyde served on multiple boards and commissions including: The Western Growers Association Water, Energy, and Toxic Committee, The University of California, Riverside Desert Agricultural Institute Growers Advisory Committee, and Charter member of the California Association of Pest Control Advisors, serving on the Long-term Planning Committee. Clyde was recognized by the California Association of Pest Control Advisors for Outstanding Contribution to Agriculture in 2003. He published many articles over the years. He worked with University of California entomologists to develop accurate ways to monitor the pink boll worm moth population, so they could be better controlled. He also lectured at the University of California Entomology programs about opportunities for them in farming. Clyde operated Shields Ranches, along with his son, Jon, who also joined Clyde in the entomology business after graduation from college. Clyde served the community of Brawley and the Imperial Valley through service on: Brawley Union High School Board of Trustees, 1972-86; President, 1984, Imperial County School Board Association, 1972-86; President one term, Imperial County Community Foundation, Past President, Director Emeritus, Imperial County Arts Council, past President, Brawley Economic Development Commission, Charter Member, Brawley Airport Commission, more than 10 years, North County Coalition of the Arts, Brawley Little League Yankees, Team Manager for 9 years, Brawley Boys and Girls Club, Board of Directors, Westmorland 4-H Club Entomology Leader, early 1970s, Brawley Rotary Club, from 1961, President, 1978-79, Brawley Elks Lodge, from 1961, Del Rio Country Club, Board of directors for 4 years, Sacred Heart (Church) Development Fund, Founding member, and past president, Community Valley Bank, Board Member. Brawley honored Clyde for his community service with the Branding Iron Award in 2013, and with The Distinguished Philanthropist Award in 2014. Clyde borrowed a World War 2 trainer so he could learn to fly, and became a licensed pilot for more than 50 years. Flying allowed Clyde to help transport cancer patients to San Diego for treatment before it was available in the Valley. Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Jo (Troeger) Shields and his sister, Wilma. He is survived by his brother Robert Shields; four children, Susan Edwards, Linda (William) Marden, Jon (Tina) Shields and Todd (Sunny) Shields; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley, CA. A reception will be held after the service in the multipurpose room at Sacred Heart. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sacred Heart School in memory of Clyde Shields. The Family wishes to acknowledge the caring staff at Heart and Hand in El Centro, who provided care to Clyde near the end of his life.