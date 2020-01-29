|
|
Colbi Brook Bonillas was born March 8, 1986 in El Centro, California. She fell into the arms of Jesus on January 12, 2020. Colbi was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, and cousin who touched the lives of everyone she knew with love and humor. An avid Dallas Cowboys fan, she adored country music, pretty shoes, and all things sparkly. Family was everything to Colbi, and her nephews, Bubba and Brody, were the loves of her life. Colbi attended Imperial schools and graduated from the University of Phoenix with a degree in Business Administration. She worked for the Imperial Irrigation District for the past six years, most recently as an administrative assistant. She was a member of the Imperial First Southern Baptist Church. Colbi is survived by her parents, Steve and Pam Bonillas; her brothers, Kyle (Dallas) and Steve (Jenny) Bonillas; her nieces, Taylor and Chloe Bonillas, and her nephews Brett and Brody Bonillas. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rex and Glenda Martin and Roy and Shirley Bonillas. A memorial service will be held in her honor on January 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith Assembly in Imperial. Colbi shined brightly and was dearly loved by her family and friends. She will forever be held close in our hearts.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 29, 2020