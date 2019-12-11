|
Connie M. Rodriguez, 79, of El Centro, CA passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Connie was born on December 31, 1939. She was preceded in death by her father, Enrique Rodriguez; mother, Eloisa Rodriguez; sister, Henrietta Nystrom; brothers, Henry, Frank, Johnny and Sammy Rodriguez. She is survived by her sisters, Vera Moreno, Dora Galvan, and Gloria Castillo; brother, Freddy Rodriguez and 34 nephews and nieces. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 11, 2019