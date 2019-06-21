

Constantino Martinez, 90, of Heber passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born on January 24, 1929 in Santo Tomas Puebla and later married Maria Luisa Martinez in January 2011 in Mexicali Mexico. He emigrated to the United States in the early 60's and was the founder of Santo Tomas Swap Meet in the city of Calexico. Constantino was also one of the first highly recognized farm labor contractors in Imperial Valley for over 50 years. He would always help a person in need and devoted his last years to his grandchildren. He is survived by his spouse, Maria Luisa Martinez; son, Luis Alfonso Martinez and daughter, Iliana E. Martinez all of Heber and 6 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary 1975 S. Fourth St. El Centro. Mass will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Scared Heart Church in Heber. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery 895 Scaroni Rd. Calexico. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary