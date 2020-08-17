1/1
CONSUELO "CONNIE" AGUIRRE
1924 - 2020
Connie Aguirre, 96, of Brawley passed away on July 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Connie was born in El Centro on May 5, 1924. She married Mike N. Aguirre and was married for 64 years and had six children. Connie loved cooking, sewing and gardening. She enjoyed watching over her grandchildren and was very dedicated to her family. Her family remembers her good sense of humor and passion for music, dancing and singing. She was much loved, respected and admired and will be missed by every member of her family who were blessed to have had her for so many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike N. Aguirre; sons, Samuel, Robert and Michael Aguirre; grandchildren, Manuel Victor Sanchez and Elizabeth Fernandez; brothers, Faustino Alvarez and Alfred Espinoza. She is survived by her daughters, Rachel Padilla, Irene Aguirre of Brawley and Gloria Escalera of San Diego; 18 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Isabel Sagasta and Tilly Lopez; brothers, Gilbert and Alex Alvarez; many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 6 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Burial will be held on August 20, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery 4700 Hovley Road, Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Father Edward Horning.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
AUG
19
Rosary
07:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
AUG
20
Burial
08:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
