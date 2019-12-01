|
Cordell Ben Mullings passed on into Heaven on November 15, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Graveside services will be held on December 5th at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA. Cordell was born in El Centro, CA on March 30, 1943. He graduated from Imperial Valley Union High School in 1961. Cordell was married to his high school sweetheart, Judith Ann Shipman, for 57 years. Cordell enjoyed golfing, driving fast and being right. While working in the aerospace industry during the Apollo years, Cordell welded a launch part that was left on the moon. He continued his welding career in the mining industry where he became a plant manager for over 20 years. Cordell was an avid football fan who not only watched it, but also coached Pop Warner. Cordell is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Bryant and Kevin Mullings; sister, Charlotte Crowell (Bill); brother, Nicky Mullings (Sharon); grandson, Benjamin (Kaley); great-granddaughter, Emmeline Rose Mullings; sister-in-law, Carol Mullings and numerous extended family and friends. Cordell was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Juanita Mullings; brother, Joe Mullings and brother-in-law, Gary Shipman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gideons International (gideons.org) P. O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019