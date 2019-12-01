Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Desert Springs Community Church
14440 W Indian School Rd
Goodyear, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CORDELL MULLINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CORDELL BEN MULLINGS


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CORDELL BEN MULLINGS Obituary

Cordell Ben Mullings passed on into Heaven on November 15, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Graveside services will be held on December 5th at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA. Cordell was born in El Centro, CA on March 30, 1943. He graduated from Imperial Valley Union High School in 1961. Cordell was married to his high school sweetheart, Judith Ann Shipman, for 57 years. Cordell enjoyed golfing, driving fast and being right. While working in the aerospace industry during the Apollo years, Cordell welded a launch part that was left on the moon. He continued his welding career in the mining industry where he became a plant manager for over 20 years. Cordell was an avid football fan who not only watched it, but also coached Pop Warner. Cordell is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Bryant and Kevin Mullings; sister, Charlotte Crowell (Bill); brother, Nicky Mullings (Sharon); grandson, Benjamin (Kaley); great-granddaughter, Emmeline Rose Mullings; sister-in-law, Carol Mullings and numerous extended family and friends. Cordell was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Juanita Mullings; brother, Joe Mullings and brother-in-law, Gary Shipman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gideons International (gideons.org) P. O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CORDELL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -