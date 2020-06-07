Cornelia Talbott, 75, of Brawley passed away on May 24, 2020 of complications of COVID-19. She was born on December 1, 1944 in Aberdeen, Washington. Adoring but pragmatic mother. Loving wife and partner for 38 years. She was known for her chocolate cakes, and had a passion for learning. She also enjoyed politics. Most of all, she was fond of animals and was a proponent of pet rescue. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Talbott; father, Stephan Franko and mother, Adela Franko. Cornelia is survived by her daughter, Sarah Talbott; son, Adam Talbott; her cats, Raymond, Daisy, Cuddles, Princess, Ned and foster cat Selphie; sisters, Paula and Sandra Franko; brother, Steve Franko; step brother, Gary Griffith; step Sister Patricia Griffith; cousin, and friend Rena Talbott; dear friends, Jack and Sarah Roberts; several nieces and nephews. The family suggests donations in lieu of flowers to The Humane Society of Imperial County. No services will be held at this time.



