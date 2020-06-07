CORNELIA "CONNIE" TALBOTT
1944 - 2020
Cornelia Talbott, 75, of Brawley passed away on May 24, 2020 of complications of COVID-19. She was born on December 1, 1944 in Aberdeen, Washington. Adoring but pragmatic mother. Loving wife and partner for 38 years. She was known for her chocolate cakes, and had a passion for learning. She also enjoyed politics. Most of all, she was fond of animals and was a proponent of pet rescue. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Talbott; father, Stephan Franko and mother, Adela Franko. Cornelia is survived by her daughter, Sarah Talbott; son, Adam Talbott; her cats, Raymond, Daisy, Cuddles, Princess, Ned and foster cat Selphie; sisters, Paula and Sandra Franko; brother, Steve Franko; step brother, Gary Griffith; step Sister Patricia Griffith; cousin, and friend Rena Talbott; dear friends, Jack and Sarah Roberts; several nieces and nephews. The family suggests donations in lieu of flowers to The Humane Society of Imperial County. No services will be held at this time.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jun. 7, 2020.
