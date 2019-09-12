Home

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
402 S. Imperial Avenue
Brawley, CA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Gateway Church
4249 Highway 86
Brawley, CA
CRUZ HELEN CATO


1923 - 2019
CRUZ HELEN CATO Obituary
Cruz Helen Cato, 96, of Brawley passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 31, 2019 at Pioneers Memorial Hospital. Cruz was born May 17, 1923 in Oxnard, CA and later married Ruben Thompson Cato in Yuma, AZ on August 11, 1945. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Souza of San Antonio, TX; seven loving children, Steve Cato, David Cato, Rebecca Cato, Tom Cato, Jack Cato and Mary Dowsey; 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and many more loving family and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 402 S. Imperial Avenue, Brawley, CA and will be Officiated by: Fr. Andrew Kunambi. A Celebration of Life lunch reception will follow the mass at Gateway Church, 4249 Highway 86, Brawley, CA 92227.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 12, 2019
