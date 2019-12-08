Home

Services
Miramar Memorial Services
8380 Miramar Mall, Suite # 105
San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 566-9100
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Miramar National Cemetery
DANA WINTHROP MURPHY


1934 - 2019
DANA WINTHROP MURPHY Obituary

Dana Murphy, 85, of Oceanside, CA passed away on November 25, 2019. He was born on July 3, 1934 in Boston, MA. Dana served in the US Army and received degrees from Harvard (A.B. & M.P.A.) and University of Washington (Ph.D.). He was Associate Dean, Academic Affairs and later a Faculty Member at SDSU IV Campus (1980-2008). Dana is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; their children, Brian (Andrea) and Jennifer (Keith); grandsons, Ethan and Gavin. Military service will be held on December 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 8, 2019
