DANIEL BONILLAS
1964 - 2020
Daniel Bonillas, 55, of Imperial passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1964 in El Centro. Daniel is survived by his spouse, Marial Bonillas; children, Jessica Bonillas, Kaylah Moreno, Dayanara Bonillas, Daniel Bonillas Jr., Donahvin Bonillas, and Demi Ocean Bonillas; parents, Irma Yolanda and Gonzalo Bonillas; siblings, Jesse and Richard Bonillas. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary 799 S. Brawley Ave. in Brawley. Service will be held on Thursday, May 21st at 10:30 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary and will be officiated by Pastor Matt Mincher. Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
MAY
21
Service
10:30 AM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
MAY
21
Burial
11:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
