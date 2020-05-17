Daniel Bonillas, 55, of Imperial passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1964 in El Centro. Daniel is survived by his spouse, Marial Bonillas; children, Jessica Bonillas, Kaylah Moreno, Dayanara Bonillas, Daniel Bonillas Jr., Donahvin Bonillas, and Demi Ocean Bonillas; parents, Irma Yolanda and Gonzalo Bonillas; siblings, Jesse and Richard Bonillas. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary 799 S. Brawley Ave. in Brawley. Service will be held on Thursday, May 21st at 10:30 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary and will be officiated by Pastor Matt Mincher. Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.



