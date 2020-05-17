

Daniel Cruz Bonillas, age 55, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of 15 years to Marial Bonillas and father to six children. Born an Imperial Valley native in El Centro, CA and the son of loving parents Irma Yolanda and Gonzalo Bonillas. Mr. Bonillas was a United States Army Veteran who served his country valiantly for six years. He graduated from Imperial High School, later attending Grossmont College in Southern California. Mr. Bonillas courageously served the community in public safety as a firefighter and first responder for 29 years, 5 months for the City of Brawley. During his career, Mr. Bonillas was a Hazardous Device Technician since 2001 and part of the Imperial County Arson and Bomb Unit. Mr. Bonillas was also a Hazardous Material Technician and part of the Imperial Valley Emergency Assistance Team (IVHEAT) since 1994. Mr. Bonillas honorably closed his career as the Captain of the Brawley Fire Department. Mr. Bonillas was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Imperial, and previous member of Valley Baptist Church in Brawley. He professed his faith in Jesus Christ in 2010, his favorite church song was, How Great Thou Art. He lived out Micah 6:8, practice justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God. Mr. Bonillas enjoyed sports, played golf, baseball and football in which he made star quarterback in high school. He was also a proud Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He continued his passion for sports into college as catcher of the baseball team. Additionally, Mr. Bonillas contributed to his community and enriched his childrens lives as a volunteer school league coach for baseball, softball and volleyball. He was also a Community 4H leader with Magnolia 4H in Brawley, and Star Route 4H in Westmorland. Mr. Bonillas will be best remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, cherished son, trusted brother and good friend to many. A man of courage and integrity. His best-known quote; Do not worry about what you cannot control. Daniel is survived by his spouse, Marial Bonillas; children, Jessica Bonillas, Kaylah Moreno, Dayanara Bonillas, Daniel Bonillas Jr., Donahvin Bonillas and Demi Ocean Bonillas; parents, Irma Yolanda and Gonzalo Bonillas; siblings, Jesse (Shirley) and Richard Bonillas; nieces and nephews, Nicole Elmore, Darryl Elmore, Jordan Elmore, Arron Bonillas and Ryan Bonillas; aunts, Lupe Bonillas and Susanna Cordell; cousins, Joe Cordell and Albert Cordell and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary 799 S. Brawley Ave. in Brawley. Service will be held on Thursday, May 21st at 10:30 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary and will be officiated by Pastor Matt Mincher. Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. Interment to follow a procession led by the Brawley Fire Department to Riverview Cemetery.



