Daniel G. Ramos, 89, of Brawley, CA passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Daniel was born in Mexico on January 3, 1931. He married Basilia A. Ramos. Daniel is survived by his children, Daniel Ramos Jr. of Brawley, Jaime Ramos of Brawley, Oscar Ramos of Brawley, Margarita Cristobal of Brawley, Ruben Ramos of Brawley, Norma Ventura of Calexico and Jose Juan Ramos of Escondido; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, services for Mr. Ramos will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 9, 2020