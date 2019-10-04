|
Daniel Gomez Fernandez passed away on September 23, 2019 at Imperial Heights Healthcare in Brawley. Daniel was born on December 28, 1942 in Calexico to Rosa and Hilario Fernandez. He attend El Centro High School and went on to serve in the United States Army. He resided in Heber and was proud to have served his country in the armed forces and be a Vietnam Veteran. He will always be remembered as a hard-working, caring, patriotic individual and will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to have known him. He is survived by his brother, Reyes (Dalhia) Fernandez; sisters, Rosa (Bill) Bowman and Estella (John) Kaufman; numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by his mother, father, brothers, Joaquin, Jorge, Joe, Hilario Jr. and sisters, Lucy and Frances. The Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Hems Brothers Mortuaries 1975 South Fourth Street in El Centro. Viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by prayer services. Burial will proceed at 12 p.m. at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico. Reception will be held at the Moose Lodge 2310 Myrtle Rd. in Imperial immediately following the burial services.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019