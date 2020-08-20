

Darin Rick Barioni, age 58, passed June 17, 2020, at his home in La Jolla, CA. He was fondly referred to as "Ricki" by his family and friends, and his daughters called him Daddy-O and Papita. Ricki was born on February 27, 1962, in El Centro, CA. He worked with his father in their family business. Rick spent his childhood years growing up on the family ranch in Imperial, CA. He moved to San Diego in his teen years to attend Mission Bay High School. Ricki took full advantage of the enjoyable activities both hometowns had to offer. He loved riding dirt bikes and driving tractors in the Imperial Valley. In San Diego, he enjoyed flying planes, sailing, boating, surfing, body surfing and fishing. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in International Marketing from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Ricki will be remembered by all as a loving father, son, brother and friend. He was highly regarded for being patient, kind and having a positive outlook on life. He is survived by daughters Jenny Barioni and Grace Barioni; parents Donald Vick Barioni and Laquetta Fern Barioni; brother Don Barioni, Jr and his wife Angela Barioni. He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents Victor Barioni and Georgia Barioni of Imperial.



