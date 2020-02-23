Home

DAVID ALAN MC COY


1964 - 2019
DAVID ALAN MC COY Obituary

David Alan Mc Coy, 55, went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 15 , 2019. After a short illness. David was born on January , 21, 1964 in Calexico, Ca, to Nelda and John E. Mc Coy of Holtville, Ca. He attended Holtville School, K thru 12, from 1969 to 1982. He loved to ride bicycles and learned to ride at age 5. He also did BMX Racing in El Centro, Ca. Yuma, Az. and Lakeside, Ca. and received many trophies. David was a Commercial Truck Driver for 32 years. Working for various trucking co. In the Valley and in Forest Mississippi. Following in his Dad's footsteps. He loved his Big Rig. The love of his life was his little dog Wilbur. He took him everywhere, even to work. Wilbur was a truck driving dog. David is survived by his mother, 2 sons, 1 daughter and 1 grandaughter. David will be greatly missed. A private graveside service was held February 7, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, Ca. Officiated by Elder Luis Barajas from Turning Point Ministries.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 23, 2020
