|
|
David Lee Erwin born February 28, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio went to be with the lord August 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Diane Marqueritte Erwin; and father, Russell Erwin. David is survived by his 3 children, Cindy Sanciento (Jim), Donnie Erwin and Suzanne Erwin; his 3 grandchildren, Christina Heimpel (Justin) Danielle Richmond and James Sancineto; 4 great-grandchildren, Kaylee Mejia, Joseph Mejia, Ryan Heimpel and Aubrey Heimpel. Service will be held on Friday, September 27th at First Christian Church in Brawley at 10 a.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 15, 2019