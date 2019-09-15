Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID ERWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID LEE ERWIN


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID LEE ERWIN Obituary

David Lee Erwin born February 28, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio went to be with the lord August 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Diane Marqueritte Erwin; and father, Russell Erwin. David is survived by his 3 children, Cindy Sanciento (Jim), Donnie Erwin and Suzanne Erwin; his 3 grandchildren, Christina Heimpel (Justin) Danielle Richmond and James Sancineto; 4 great-grandchildren, Kaylee Mejia, Joseph Mejia, Ryan Heimpel and Aubrey Heimpel. Service will be held on Friday, September 27th at First Christian Church in Brawley at 10 a.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.