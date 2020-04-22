Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID OROZCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID M. OROZCO


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID M. OROZCO Obituary

David M. Orozco, 83, of Brawley, CA passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. David was born on August 27, 1936 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, MX. He married Carmen Orozco on November 8, 1959. David was survived by wife, Carmen Orozco of Brawley, CA; sons, David Orozco of Brawley, CA and Rod Orozco of Brawley, CA; daughter, Maura Orozco of Imperial, CA; brother Marcos Orozco of Mexicali, BC, MX; 3 grandchildren. Services are pending at this time.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -