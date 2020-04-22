|
David M. Orozco, 83, of Brawley, CA passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. David was born on August 27, 1936 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, MX. He married Carmen Orozco on November 8, 1959. David was survived by wife, Carmen Orozco of Brawley, CA; sons, David Orozco of Brawley, CA and Rod Orozco of Brawley, CA; daughter, Maura Orozco of Imperial, CA; brother Marcos Orozco of Mexicali, BC, MX; 3 grandchildren. Services are pending at this time.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 22, 2020