

David M. Orozco, 83, of Brawley, CA passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. David was born on August 27, 1936 in Guadalajara Jalisco, MX. David was born August 27, 1936 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. As a young child he sang in the church choir, which started his life long love for the music of Tenor vocalists Enrico Caruso and later Mario Lanza, Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli. The music that touched his heart. David entered the work force at the tender age of 7 due to the sudden passing of his father in 1943. He was a hard worker from the get go. Honing his skills as a welder/fabricator at a young age. He married the love of his life Carmen Orozco in 1959 and settled in Calexico. He began working for Simons Ranch as a mechanic and welder/fabricator. He then settled in Brawley where he raised his family. He later began working for Bill Holton Truck Repair, where he and Bill had a father-son relationship. In 1996, he opened his own business, David & Sons Truck Repair Inc. with his wife and children. David loved working with his family, it was more the just a business, it was his passion. He taught his children the value of hard work, honesty and integrity. Never to complain about anything, he handled any adversity with grace and dignity. He will be truly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcos and Antonia Orozco; brothers, Pedro, Angel, Antonio and Rafael Orozco; sister, Ester Orozco Delgadillo. He is survived by wife, Carmen Orozco of Brawley, CA; sons, David Orozco and Rod Orozco of Brawley, CA; daughter, Maura Orozco Wong (Wayne) of Imperial, CA; grandchildren, Nathaniel Noriega of San Diego, CA, Stephanie and Steven Wong of Imperial, CA; brother, Marcos Orozco of Mexicali, BC, Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held.



