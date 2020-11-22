David "Lennox" Powell, a longtime resident of Imperial passed away October 26, 2020 at his home in Kansas. Lennox was born on September 29, 1939 in Dyer, AR. He moved to Imperial in his late teens. He soon met Julia Still (Judy) they were married December 18, 1958 and lived in Imperial until 2002 when they moved to Kansas to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Lennox was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Judy Powell. Lennox is survived by his three children, David (Lisa) Powell, Richard (Debbie) Powell and LaDonna (Dan) Stroud; six grandchildren, Meredith, Ashley, Jeseka, Austin, Miranda and Cameron and nine great-grandchildren. Lennox worked for the I.I.D. where he retired from the auto shop after 40 years of service. He was a proud member of the Moose Lodge and the Sheriff's Mounted Posse, and one hell of a mechanic. Lennox enjoyed feeding people from Friday night steak to Sunday morning breakfast at the Moose, running the chuck wagon for the Mounted Posse, pit BBQ for the IID employee association picnic and countless other events for friends and family. Lennox will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We will carry him with us in the jokes we tell, stories we cherish, and love we have. Services will be held on a later date.



