David "Dave" Richard Young, 49, passed away on February 11, 2020, at his home, in Holtville. He was born on August 29, 1970, in Fontana, CA and was the youngest of three siblings. He transferred after his sophomore year at Northview High School to Holtville High School and graduated in 1989. During his years there, he played varsity football, baseball, and wrestled. After high school, David attended Imperial Valley College and worked as a foreman for various harvesting companies, and various other jobs in the agricultural field. David then married and was a very proud father to daughter, Bailey, whom he absolutely adored. Most currently, David earned his EMT certification. Additionally, for the past 2 years, he has been caring for his parents. He will be remembered by many for always lending a helping hand to anyone. His infectious smile and ability to make anyone laugh will be deeply missed by all. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Young; grandparents, Emmett and Sally Young, and Bennie and Helen Harden. David is survived by his daughter, Bailey Young; parents, Richard and Nancy Young and sister, Michelle Farias. In addition, he is survived by his aunt, 9 nieces and nephews, 7 great-nephews and great-nieces, numerous cousins and lifelong friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Services will commence at 10 a.m. at Turning Point Ministries, 450 Cedar Avenue, Holtville, CA 92250.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 8, 2020