Always an early morning riser, David Singh Dillon peacefully went to heaven on Thursday, March 19, 2020, four days after his 93rd birthday, leaving family members shocked and saddened. David was born in Atoka, Oklahoma, March 15, 1927, but lived his entire life in Holtville, California . . . never travelling far from home. He was a good man and a quiet man, who spent time each day in prayer. He attended Holtville schools and in 1950, joined the U. S. Army. After completing a tour in Korea, he returned to the family home on Thiesen Road, and his lifetime career, working on the family farm, began. David's quest to become a farmer was inherited from his father who, in 1913, arrived in the United States from India on the steamship, Minnesota. In the thirties, his father was plowing and leveling his fields with mules and horses. It was hard work but never the less, at a young age David chose to follow in his father's footsteps. He continued caring for his mother, and farming for over 30 years, after his father's death. Family members preceding him in death are his father, Sam Singh Dillon; mother, Lola Dillon; brothers, Joe Dillon and Reuben Dominguez. Surviving members are sisters, Celia Dominguez and Esther Heppner (San Jose); brothers, Dick Dillon (Shirley), Harry Dillon; nieces and nephews, Kathy Heppner, Andrea Atencio (David), Scott Dillon (Lisa), Aimee Aceves (Frank) and Zachary Dillon (Shawna). David was a lifetime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Holtville. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 29, 2020