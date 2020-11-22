

David W. Gayle, 66 of Yucca Valley, CA, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020, in Palm Springs, CA. He was born July 16, 1953 in San Angelo, Texas to William ODell Gayle and Melba Louise Moore. David married Irene Palomino Salorio on March 13, 1999, at the Stockmans Club in Brawley, CA. He attended the University of Austin, Texas where he earned a B.A. in English Literature in 1975. His professional education was done at the University of California, Berkeley School of Optometry, where he earned his Doctor of Optometry degree in 1988. Shortly after grad school, David accepted a position with Dr. Barniske in Brawley, where he worked from 1988 to 2001. He then opened his own practice from 2001 to 2013. He also worked for LensCrafters for 3 years in Palm Desert. After he closed his office, he started to work full time for LC and he and his wife relocated to La Quinta, CA. He later worked at Clarion Optometry in Yucca Valley, and then for National Vision in Palm Springs, CA. David also participated in charitable optometric trips with Lions In Sight and Help The World See. These trips took him to countries including Mexico, Philippines, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Colombia, Ukraine, Eritrea and Kenya. He was also a radio D.J. for 16 years after he graduated from high school. This gave him an opportunity to attend several concerts from backstage and meet several musicians. David is survived by his wife, Irene of 21 years of marriage, and his bonus family. Children, Irene Escobar (David), Jose Grijalva, and Jennifer Salorio- Medrano (Beto). Grandchildren, Savannah, Mia, Ninah, Jose Carlos, Isabel, Armando, and Diego Grijalva, Jem and Jules Salorio Medrano, and great-granddaughter Emma. David is also survived by his mother-in-law Jennie Palomino- Salorio and his brother Curtis Gayle (Patti), and many extended family members and friends. David was predeceased by both his parents and his niece, Crystal Gayle. His memorial service was held July 9, 2020, in Palm Springs, with only his immediate family in attendance. He was cremated per his wishes. David was a good, incredibly honest, polite and fun loving man, a true gentleman, and gentle soul that loved life. He was a master at grilling, he was an avid reader, liked hiking, loved nature and greatly enjoyed traveling and taking a couple of yearly cruises. He loved his community of Brawley and participated in many events. He was loved and admired by many who met him. Until we meet again, we will carry him in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store