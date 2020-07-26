Delfina Cota Alvarez, mother to all, age 99, passed peacefully on July 5, 2020 has joined her beloved husband John, who predeceased her May 21, 2018, and their youngest son, Andrew, who predeceased them in 2001. They were married over 77 years and were residents of the County of Imperial most of their lives. In 1957, the family moved from Heber to the City of Imperial. Delfina had been the post-master at the Heber post office for several years. She was also a steady employee with J.C. Penney in El Centro, California. In her retirement, she worked as a volunteer at El Centro Regional Hospital for over 20 years. The kitchen was her domain and no one left her home, whether family, friend or stranger, without having had one of her delicious meals. There were numerous times a hungry stranger would come knocking for a bite to eat and they would always be welcomed and fed. John and Delfina raised 3 children, John, Lydia and Andrew. As hardworking parents they made it possible for their children to reach success. Delfina was a devout Catholic and had read the Bible cover to cover, in both English and Spanish, 7 or 8 times during her life. Our mother had an infectious laugh and many times her actions provided the family with humorous anecdotes. One Thanksgiving Day she concluded the prayer at the table by declaring that the family give thanks to John Sr., for "keeping a roof under our heads." Another time, she opened a gift on her birthday that happened to be a camera and promptly attempted to make use of it. Not being one to lose time reading instructions, she had little trouble making it work but in her haste she caused the flash to momentarily strobe and blind her as she had the camera pointing in the opposite direction. She was ahead of her time - she became the first photographer to take a "Selfie!" Having lived through the Depression and having had to work at a young age, she had little formal education, but she always strived to achieve. There was nothing that could stand in her way to make life easier for her family. She also played the piano by ear and even on occasions, would sing to her family audience. She survived a battle with cancer, two broken hips and the death of her young son, Andrew. Each time she suffered a broken hip she rehabilitated and walked within two weeks of her hip injuries. After a Mass at Our Lady of Hope, Delfina was laid to rest on July 14, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in San Bernardino, California. She is survived by her son John Jr., and her daughter, Lydia Salazar. Delfina lived with Lydia who lovingly cared for our mother the last 2 years of her life. Delfina was predeceased by her parents Juan and Petra Cota; brothers, Miguel, Antonio, John, Jesse and Candido; sisters, Mercedes, Teodora and Ester. She is survived by sister Celia Pinedo. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is loved and will be missed by each and every member of her family. We were so fortunate to have shared many special moments with our mother. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 has affected the family's ability to celebrate her life. John and Lydia look forward to having this celebration for their parents, John and Delfina, as soon as the virus is under control. The entire family looks forward to this occasion.



