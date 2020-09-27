1/1
DELFINA M. MARTINEZ
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DELFINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Delfina M. Martinez, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Highland Springs Care Center in Beaumont, CA, a caring community for dementia patients. Delfina was born on December 24, 1938 in Mexicali, Mexico to Jose and Gertrudis Mungarro. She was the youngest of 16 children. Delfina learned to sew at a young age and especially loved creating beautiful skirts for herself to wear. Delfina met the love of her life, Rafael Martinez, at a wedding in 1952. They married on December 20, 1958 and moved to Brawley, CA a short time after. They went on to have five children. Delfina devoted most of her time and energy to her family. She particularly enjoyed cheering on her husband and boys as they played baseball. Her other interests included: entertaining family and friends, reading, sewing, listening to music, dancing, and cooking. Her specialties were pozole, menudo, and tamales. Delfina was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Gertrudis; husband, Rafael; grandson, Devin Martinez and numerous siblings. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Alma (Lorenzo) Soto, Rafael (Teresa) Martinez, Elsa (Oscar) Ramirez, Rene Martinez, and Jaime (Patricia) Martinez; grandchildren, Frank Beltran, Michelle Anaya, Lorenzo Soto, Ralph and Esteban Martinez, Sergio and Oscar Ramirez, Rene and Norma Martinez, Jaime, Adrian and Jasmine Martinez; and 20 great-grandchildren. The family would like to send a special thank you to Brawley's Day Out Center and the Highland Springs Care Center for taking exceptional care of their mother during her final years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Frye Chapel & Mortuary from 6 to 9 p.m. Burial will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved