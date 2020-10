Delfino Arispe, 63, of Brawley passed away on September 23, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1956 in Mexicali, B.C. Mexico and later married Beatriz Diaz on August 11, 1977 in Mexicali, B.C. Mexico. Delfino is survived by his wife, Beatriz; sons, Jose Delfino and Jesus Damian Diaz; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel in Brawley, CA.



