Delia Saikhon passed away in La Jolla, CA on February 3, 2020 with family at her side. She was born in Brawley, CA to Thomas and Gertrude Alexander. She grew up with her two brothers James and Mark, and attended Brawley Elementary schools and Brawley Union High School. She married Hector Saikhon in 1960 and they had two sons, Arthur and Derrick. Delia worked over the years for the IID, Pure Gro Fertilizer Company, and Imperial County Public Works. She has been a member of Sacred Heart Church for many years. Delia enjoyed raising her boys. She and her sons had a very close relationship and she was very proud of them. She enjoyed watching Elvis Presley films and attended the movie theaters quite often. Delia loved her dogs Duchess and Mitzi. She enjoyed going out to lunch and dinner with family and friends. Her most recent joy was watching her 6 grand children grow up. She loved to take them to California amusement parks, she attended most of their activities (which there were many) and traveled to Hawaii and New York with them. She was loved by her family and will be missed every day. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Thomas and Gertrude Alexander; her brother James, and numerous aunts and uncles. Delia leaves behind her brother Mark (Connie) Alexander and nephew James and niece Julie (Danny); her boys Arthur (Karen) and Derrick; her grandchildren Tessa (Arturo), Talia (Andrew), Tamari, Tiana, Tyler, and Tahnee, and great-granddaughter Olivia. The Viewing will be at 9:30am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley. A rosary will begin at 10 am with the mass to follow. Burial will be at Rivervie Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 16, 2020