

Dennis Croughan, 78, passed away after a short illness in Pioneers Memorial Hospital on April 16, 2019. Mr. Croughan was born in Tucson, July 24, 1940, to Donald and Gladys Croughan. He lived in Tucson, Arizona until he graduated from the University of Arizona. In 1963 Dennis arrived in Brawley and accepted a job to teach history at Brawley Union High School. He soon moved to teach English and settled in with that department. During his time at BUHS he would not only teach English, but Humanities and Film Studies. He was the yearbook advisor as well. His summer vacations were spent in New York City where he attended NYU. He received his Masters Degree from NYU in Cinematography. Dennis was a man of many interests which included seeing Broadway plays, going to the movies, attending plays and concerts in other cities, collecting and playing music, and reading books. He also enjoyed traveling in Europe and across the United States. He taught at BUHS for 41 years where he shared his adventures and interests with his students. He enriched the curriculum with his love of music and theater. The walls of his classroom were expanded to include learning about foreign and non-mainstream films, all areas of music from popular songwriters/performers to classical and opera, all forms of art, theater, publications such as the 'New Yorker' and a rich library of important world literature. There was always music playing in Mr. Croughan's classroom. Dennis was excited to visit with his former students and their families. His students loved and remembered him and he was the frequent guest of honor at many a class reunion. He is survived by first cousins Joanne Burt Rasmussen: Edmore, Michigan; Dona Callihan Olsen: Nashville, Michigan; Lee Burt Meyers: Oregon; Robert Burt: Portland, Oregon; Garland Burt Hundley: Sugarland, Texas; and Connie Burt Brisson; Surprise, Arizona. In retirement, Dennis enjoyed a second family of friends in Brawley. He had regular lunch buddies of gentlemen friends, a book club, the B-Town Bookies, and a monthly dinner group, The Geezers. The Geezers are old teaching friends and administrators from BUHS days. Added to this groups are the servers and restaurant owners; these also became part of his 'family' as his place at the table was always ready when he came to dinner. Mr. Croughan's family would like to thank this extended family of friends for their love over the years. They also give tremendous thanks to the doctors and hospital staff at Pioneers Memorial Hospital who cared for Dennis and helped him at the end of his life. A celebration of his life will be held at Frye Chapel in Brawley on May 14th at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will follow at the Town Pump Restaurant in Westmorland. A memorial is being planned for Dennis. Donations, in lieu of flowers may be made to NOCCA; attention 'Dennis Croughan' NOCCA's address in NOCCA PO Box 1253, Brawley, CA 92227. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary