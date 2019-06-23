

Dennis M. Jones, 60, of Palo Verde, passed away of a heart attack in his home, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Dennis was born on November 3, 1958 in Bakersfield, CA. Dennis was a US Army Vet, from 1978 to 1985. Dennis will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. He will always be remembered for being generous, having a big heart, and a zest for life. He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Walker and father, Orin Jones; brother, Douglas Jones of Bakersfield. He is survived by his son, Ryan M. Jones of Scarborough, ME; Ryan's mother, Susan Richards of Lynn, MA; sister, Darla Garcia and her husband David Garcia of La Mesa; Brother, Mark Jones of Bakersfield; sister-in-law, Freda Ricks of El Centro; 3 nieces, Brittany Garcia, Rionna Jones, Dana Jones; 3 nephews, Brandon Garcia, Kevin Jones and Spencer Jones. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Mitchell's Camp in Palo Verde, CA.