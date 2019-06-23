Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Mitchell's Camp
Palo Verde, CA
DENNIS M. JONES Obituary

Dennis M. Jones, 60, of Palo Verde, passed away of a heart attack in his home, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Dennis was born on November 3, 1958 in Bakersfield, CA. Dennis was a US Army Vet, from 1978 to 1985. Dennis will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. He will always be remembered for being generous, having a big heart, and a zest for life. He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Walker and father, Orin Jones; brother, Douglas Jones of Bakersfield. He is survived by his son, Ryan M. Jones of Scarborough, ME; Ryan's mother, Susan Richards of Lynn, MA; sister, Darla Garcia and her husband David Garcia of La Mesa; Brother, Mark Jones of Bakersfield; sister-in-law, Freda Ricks of El Centro; 3 nieces, Brittany Garcia, Rionna Jones, Dana Jones; 3 nephews, Brandon Garcia, Kevin Jones and Spencer Jones. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Mitchell's Camp in Palo Verde, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 23, 2019
