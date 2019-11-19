Home

DENNIS MCCLAIN


1957 - 2019
Dennis McClain, 62, of Imperial, CA passed away November 14, 2019. He was born May 29, 1957 in Sun Valley, CA. He graduated from Santana High School, and joined the US Navy in 1975. On November 21, 1980 he married Carolyn Rose Kirby in Imperial Valley. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn McClain; his son, Almond McClain; daughter, Mary Nelson; mother, Shirley McClain; his six siblings, four grandchildren, and friends. Services are pending.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
