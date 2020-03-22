Home

DIANA KOON


1946 - 2020
DIANA KOON Obituary
Diana Koon, 73, of Niland, CA passed away on Friday March 13, 2020. Diana was born on June 4, 1946 in Brawley CA and later married Kenneth Koon on March 25, 1966 in Calipatria CA. Maria is survived by her husband, Kenneth Koon; daughters, Wendy Koon and Misty Koon; sisters, Carol Thetford and Joanna Jennings. Private Interment burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley and will be officiated by Rev. Carol Inglis of Full Gospel Lighthouse Church.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 22, 2020
