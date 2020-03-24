|
|
Diana Koon, 73, of Niland, CA passed away in San Diego, CA on Friday March 13, 2020. Diana was born on June 4, 1946 in Brawley, CA and later married Kenneth Koon on March 25, 1966 in Calipatria, CA. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Laveda Thetford; brothers, Edward and Steven Thetford and daughter, Penny Koon. Maria is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Koon; daughters, Wendy Koon of Niland, CA and Misty Koon of Las Vegas, NV; sisters, Carol Thetford of Niland, CA and Joanna Jennings of Niland, CA brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Eunice Koon; sister-in-law, Virginia Koon and brother-in-law, Donald Koon. Along with many nieces and nephews. Private Interment burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley and will be officiated by Rev. Carol Inglis of Full Gospel Lighthouse Church.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 24, 2020