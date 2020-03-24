Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DIANA KOON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANA KOON


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANA KOON Obituary
Diana Koon, 73, of Niland, CA passed away in San Diego, CA on Friday March 13, 2020. Diana was born on June 4, 1946 in Brawley, CA and later married Kenneth Koon on March 25, 1966 in Calipatria, CA. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Laveda Thetford; brothers, Edward and Steven Thetford and daughter, Penny Koon. Maria is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Koon; daughters, Wendy Koon of Niland, CA and Misty Koon of Las Vegas, NV; sisters, Carol Thetford of Niland, CA and Joanna Jennings of Niland, CA brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Eunice Koon; sister-in-law, Virginia Koon and brother-in-law, Donald Koon. Along with many nieces and nephews. Private Interment burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley and will be officiated by Rev. Carol Inglis of Full Gospel Lighthouse Church.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -