DIANE YVONNE REYES FAVALE


1961 - 2019
DIANE YVONNE REYES FAVALE Obituary

Diane left us suddenly on September 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband Tony; sons, Anthony and Angelo; sisters, Peggy and Vanessa; brothers, Ronnie, Stephen and Garret. Also parents Susan and Randy; sister/cousin, Terri; sister/friend, Debra; nephew/son, Samson, many other nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father Eddie. Diane had the ability to see the best in everyone. She was a shining light in our family that will never be replaced. We will miss her forever. Service were held privately.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 23, 2019
