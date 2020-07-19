

Dina Imelda Carlon Camacho, age 62 of El Centro, CA, peacefully passed away at UCSD Hospital at La Jolla, CA on June 22, 2020. Dina was born on July 17, 1957 in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico and grew up in Calipatria, CA. She was the daughter of Idelfonso and Delfina Carlon. She graduated from Calipatria High School in 1975 and was voted by her classmates as their senior's class basketball homecoming queen. After high school, she attended Imperial Valley College and graduated with an Associated Arts Degree in Liberal Studies. It was while attending IVC that she met her future husband, Arturo Camacho, while taking a P.E. class in bowling. Dina then transferred to San Diego State University (Calexico Campus) and graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Liberal Studies. Later that year, on December 4, 1982, after a five year courtship, she married Arturo Camacho at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Calipatria, CA. Their wedding reception was held at the Imperial County Fairgrounds in the Casa de Maana Building, where over 800 family and friends attended this happy occasion. A year later, their only child, Yurii Camacho, was born and became the love of her life. Dina started her life-long career of teaching in 1985 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Academy and taught for over 30 years before retiring in June 2018. The only thing that Dina enjoyed more than teaching her students how to read and write, was teaching her students how to love and live in the name of the Lord. She was a devoted Catholic who always thanked God for all her blessings and prayed for the well-being of others. She was also a loving wife and mother. She supported her husband in all his endeavors, life goals and his school's functions. Dina was also a very proud mother and never missed an opportunity to celebrate any of her daughter's accomplishments or attend any of Yurii's events. However, before becoming a wife and mother, she was her daddy's little girl, and rejoiced in seeing her daughter having a similar bond with her husband. Dina was a very modest and caring person who enjoyed the simple things of life. She always had a smile for everyone she ran into and had the ability to make those around her smile and laugh. Her love for dancing and listening to music is something that those who knew her will never forget about her. She enjoyed going to the movies, eating at Celia's Restaurant or Sizzlers, and socializing with her friends and comadres. Dina loved to shop even if it was just window shopping. She was also one to always pay attention to the details, and knew her love ones' favorite color, favorite character, favorite team etc. She never forgot a birthday, an anniversary, or any other special occasion, and always embraced the spirit of any given holiday to it fullest. Dina did not like to travel by plane, but loved her family road trips, especially to her two favorite cities, San Diego and Las Vegas. She attended many sporting events and concerts with her husband and daughter during their family outings. Her favorite sports teams were the San Diego Padres and SDSU Aztecs, and among her favorite concerts were James Brown, Prince, Tina Turner, Juan Gabriel and Jose Jose. However, what most defined Dina's life was her unwavering faith in God and the power of prayer. She was always willing to sit beside a love one or a stranger and just pray with them and/or for them for however long they needed her beside them. She was a true servant of God's love, grace, and glory. And now serves Him as one of His beloved Angels. She is survived by her husband, Arturo Camacho and her daughter, Yurii Camacho of El Centro, CA. In addition, she is survived by her mother, siblings, brother and sister-in- laws, along with numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Ivonne Perez. Funeral viewing services will be held from 6 pm to 9 pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary, 734 Brawley Avenue, Brawley, CA. Burial Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, 201 E. Gillett Street, El Centro, CA on the following day, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10 am.



