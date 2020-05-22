

Dolores Ruiz Bolante, 89, of Calexico passed away on May 15, 2020 of natural causes in Brawley, CA. Dolores was best known to family and friends as "Lola" or "Lolita". She was born in Arizpe, Sonora, Mexico on November 8, 1930. Dolores was a very intelligent, intuitive and kind person. She was a pioneer having come from Mexico with very little and as a young woman became a homeowner in Calexico to establish a long and beautiful life. She was a dedicated mother and an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She enjoyed making new friends, often times meeting and conversing with strangers. She also enjoyed family and friends' visits tremendously. She was dedicated to her plants, flowers and trees treating them as friends. She was an excellent cook, knowledgeable about different cuisines. Her favorite food was white steamed rice because she said that it could be eaten with anything. She also loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She made everyone around her laugh with her "dichos", stories and comments. She enjoyed watching the news everyday and keeping up with current events and politics. She was a deeply devout Catholic pledging an unconditional love of God. She prayed with deep commitment regularly for family, friends and the world. She regularly cared for stray cats by feeding them because she felt they were all creatures of God. Her legacy is the positive impact that she had on all those that she touched in her life. She inspired everyone around her to challenge and believe in themselves. She was a selfless mother, "tia" and friend. She lived her life with bravery and dignity. Our angel on earth is now an angel in heaven watching us. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She was predeceased by her sons, Angel and Daniel Ruiz and her husband, Jack G. Bolante. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Bolante-Martinez; son-in-law, John L. Martinez and granddaughter, Jacqueline Martinez of San Gabriel, CA; nieces, Georgina Hernandez and Sylvia Prysant of Watsonville, California, Aida Monares of Kensington, California and Rose Abad of Daly City. She is also survived by best friends, Rosa Barreto of Calexico and Yolanda Gomez Llanos Perez of Mexicali. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico. Burial will follow 12 noon at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico.



