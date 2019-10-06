|
Domingo Frutos Enriquez, 82, of El Centro, CA, peacefully passed away in the arms of his beloved wife Elizabeth Fontes, six children and loving family members. Domingo made his spiritual transitional journey to heaven be with the Father Almighty on September 26, 2019 as a result of pulmonary complications. Domingo was born on April 25, 1937 in El Centro, CA to his parents Precilliano Enriquez and Altagracia Frutos Enriquez. Domingo was married to his cherished childhood sweetheart Elizabeth Fontes on July 14, 1956 in Yuma, Arizona. Domingo worked as a truck driver for most his life until retiring although remained active within his community. He was a faithfully active parishioner in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA where his parents played a significant role in the beginning foundation of the church's construction. In his earlier years, he was the president of the American Citizens Club (ACC), coordinator of the first church carnival at Our Lady of Guadalupe, and was a Committee member of the El Centro City Council. Later in life, he joined the men's rosary group at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and became the first member of the El Centro Catholic Homeless Ministry. Domingo was a very kind and humble man with a warm spirit who truly cherished his entire family and profoundly touched the lives of so many by offering solid guidance, providing emotional support, instilling strong family values, through personal contributions, and by providing a never ending supply of unconditional love. Domingo was quite charming, charismatic, and had impeccable character. He possessed a wonderful and contagious sense of humor, zest for life, enjoyed spending time with his family, loved singing, music, and being close to nature. Domingo is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Enriquez, and his six children, Domingo Enriquez (Sandy) of El Centro, Edward Enriquez (Elvia) of Holtville, Sandra Delgado (Manny) of San Diego, Richard Enriquez (Monica) of El Centro, Sabina Sexton (Russ) of Eugene Oregon; and Angelica Diaz (Rick) of Yuma Arizona; he also leaves behind fifteen grandchildren, Jacob Enriquez, Danny Enriquez, Octavio Enriquez, David Enriquez, Nathan Enriquez, Hector Encinas, Sandra Marie Valenzuela, Michael Delgado, Amber Cooper, Rick Enriquez, Joseph Enriquez, Andrew Enriquez, Anali Enriquez, Janina Cadacio, Carina Valenzuela; nineteen great-grandchildren as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Domingo was truly loved and will be greatly missed by his entire family and the community as a whole. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in El Centro with Rosary being said at 10 a.m. with mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. and will be officiated by Fr. Mark Edney. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 6, 2019