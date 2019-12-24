|
|
Domitilo C. Mason, 81, of El Centro, CA passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Domitilo was born on November 29, 1938 in Holtville, CA. He is survived by his children, Domitilo Masson III, Angela M. Mason-Duron, Albert G. Mason and Julia D. Mason; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Valencia, Lolly Gallegos, Louie Mason, Berta Pinuelas, Estella Mazon and Marion Walker; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A wake will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. and with rosary at 2 p.m, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 24, 2019