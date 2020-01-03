|
|
Don L. Mireles was born in Brawley, California. The first born son to Henry and Angelina "Angie" Mireles. Don attended elementary school and high school in Brawley. After graduation he moved to San Jose, California where he settled and had three children, Don Jr., Michele and James. Don loved baseball and was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers frequently traveling to Phoenix, Arizona to attend MLB Spring training. Don last resided in Santa Nella, California. Don is survived by his children, Don Mireles Jr., of Santa Nella, Michele (Daniel) Guillen of Redlands and James Mireles of Salinas; granddaughters, Danielle, Mariah, and Brileigh Guillen of Redlands; father, Henry Mireles of Brawley; sisters, Victoria "Vicky" Mireles (Jorg Lappe) of Menifee, Christina Mireles and Henrietta "Hanky" Mireles of the San Diego area; brother, Ruben (Frances) Mireles of Imperial; and numerous nephews and nieces. Don was preceded in death by his mother, Angelina "Angie" Mireles. Gravesite services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA. A luncheon will immediately follow at Las Chabelas Restaurant, 749 S. Brawley CA, Brawley, CA 92227. Our family would like to thank you for your condolences and support.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 3, 2020