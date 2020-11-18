

Donald Earl Russell, age 85 of Myrtle Creek, OR, passed away November 5, 2020 in Roseburg, OR. He was born December 29, 1934 in Capitan, NM to parents Mary Iona Bliss of TX, and Charles Hayden Russell of TN. Don spent his early youth on a ranch in New Mexico, before the family moved to Springville, CA. Don settled into a career as a systems technician for PacBell/AT&T in El Centro, CA. He met and married first wife Earnestine in 1958. They were married 23 years, and raised daughters Sherry and Julie in El Centro. Don and wife Anita married in 1983. They lived in Denver, CO, Lake Shawnee, NJ, and Escondido, CA before settling in Myrtle Creek, OR. They enjoyed taking road trips and travelled to 49 of the 50 States. Don was a man of strong beliefs. He was a religious man and his faith in our country was strong. He was known to have fierce opinions about our political system. He served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict and was proud of being a Vice Commander of the American Legion. Don was a loyal and loving man with a huge heart. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, playing cards, and entertaining for the holidays. He especially enjoyed camping with the IV Dune Buggy Association, and fishing trips with his friends. Don loved to tell stories about his life adventures and memories. We will truly miss him and our times spent listening to his tales. Don is survived by wife, Anita; sister, Shirley Gray; brother, Charles Roy Russell; daughters, Sherry Murphy and Julie Combs and son, Steve Switzer; sister-in-law, Pattie Young; grandchildren, Donal Murphy, Justin Combs, Aaron Murphy, Carissa Switzer, Steven Switzer, Shane Switzer, and Sawyer Switzer; five great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and one nephew. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Hayden and sister, Dorothy. Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 201 E. Gillett St, El Centro, CA 92243.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store